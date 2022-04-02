Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
March 31, 2022 | Musalia Mudavadi addresses a Kenya Kwanza rally in Lamu/Mudavadi Press

BBI

Mudavadi dismisses critics faulting his call for BBI audit, says he had reservations

Mudavadi noted that he was among the first leaders to raise concerns over the initial BBI.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 — Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed critics who have faulted his recent call for an audit on funds used for Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The Supreme Court on Thursday sustained a finding by both the Constitutional Court and Court of Appeal that the BBI process initiated in 2018 was unconstitutional, null and void.

While referencing the criticism being fueled by his opponents in the Azimio La Umoja Movement that he is being hypocritical about the subject, Mudavadi noted that he was among the first leaders to raise concerns over the initial BBI.

“What we were raising as ANC was a debate persuaded by logic. We advocated for an all inclusive process. Moving forward no Kenyan should be left behind.”

Mudavadi was among Kenya Kwanza leaders who issued a statement of Friday calling on an audit of public resources used on the BBI process.

“It is apparent that the people are the rightful masters of the cause, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution. Time is nigh, for the Kenyan people to send the handshake brothers home,” he said.

Mudavadi pointed out that at the time he cited a number of clauses that needed a review for the document to be all inclusive and furthermore fairly acceptable to a majority of Kenyans.

“It is clear that the handshake “Reggae’ has been stopped and time for the Kenyan People to be serenaded with the tunes of changing the economy, the tune capsulated in the new dance, the dance to make Kenya a safe haven for all, a just society and one that each Kenyan has their dignity intact and takes pride in,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He underscored that he consistently stood with the needs needs plight of the ordinary Kenyan in advocating for a process that would be all inclusive and help advance the interests of all Kenyans irrespective of their age, social status, tribe or origin.

The former Finance Minister challenged critics to have a thorough scrutiny of his message on the BBI and carefully dissect the issues he raised and make a comparison to what the courts ruled.

“We in are committed to lead Kenyans to dance to the new tune. We are committed to ensure each Kenyan has their dignity intact. This can be realized through the blue print that does not neglect the down trodden and ensures all Kenyan’s have money in their pockets,” he said.

He observed that a united Kenya will go beyond a leadership that only thinks of self gains at the expense of the lives of millions and millions of Kenyans and that is what Kenya Kwanza is championing for.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Win for Kalonzo as Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya coalition party is registered

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has finally managed to have his way of having Azimio la Umoja One Kenya as...

19 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Receives Credentials From Nine New Envoys

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday at State House, Nairobi received credentials from nine envoys recently posted to Kenya. The...

19 hours ago

August Elections

I will protect Uhuru just as I did Kibaki – Kalonzo

MURANG’A, Kenya, Apr 1 – Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday declared to defend President Uhuru Kenyatta against attacks by his estranged...

19 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

Relief for farmers as Govt announces Sh5.7bn fertilizer subsidy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya says DAP fertilizer will now cost Sh2,800 after the government announced it has set...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s DCI announced acquisition of bodycams in a possible Fools Day prank

Nairobi, Kenya, April 1-The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced Friday the acquisition of body cameras in a bid to showcase real-time action as...

21 hours ago

Kenya

President Uhuru lookalike ‘Uhunye wa Umo’ to vie for Presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1- President Uhuru Kenyatta’s look alike Michael Gitonga has declared that he will be vying for the Presidency in the August...

22 hours ago

Presidential Archives

VIDEO: The day Moi boarded a lorry after his limo got stuck in mud

President Daniel arap Moi and his entourage hitch a ride with a tipper lorry after heavy rains forced his chopper to land kilometers away...

22 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza wants forensic audit on funds used for BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance allied Members of Parliament now say they will move a motion to compel the Auditor General...

24 hours ago