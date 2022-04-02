Mudavadi dismisses critics faulting his call for BBI audit, says he had reservations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 — Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed critics who have faulted his recent call for an audit on funds used for Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The Supreme Court on Thursday sustained a finding by both the Constitutional Court and Court of Appeal that the BBI process initiated in 2018 was unconstitutional, null and void.

While referencing the criticism being fueled by his opponents in the Azimio La Umoja Movement that he is being hypocritical about the subject, Mudavadi noted that he was among the first leaders to raise concerns over the initial BBI.

“What we were raising as ANC was a debate persuaded by logic. We advocated for an all inclusive process. Moving forward no Kenyan should be left behind.”

Mudavadi was among Kenya Kwanza leaders who issued a statement of Friday calling on an audit of public resources used on the BBI process.

“It is apparent that the people are the rightful masters of the cause, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution. Time is nigh, for the Kenyan people to send the handshake brothers home,” he said.

Mudavadi pointed out that at the time he cited a number of clauses that needed a review for the document to be all inclusive and furthermore fairly acceptable to a majority of Kenyans.

“It is clear that the handshake “Reggae’ has been stopped and time for the Kenyan People to be serenaded with the tunes of changing the economy, the tune capsulated in the new dance, the dance to make Kenya a safe haven for all, a just society and one that each Kenyan has their dignity intact and takes pride in,” he said.

He underscored that he consistently stood with the needs needs plight of the ordinary Kenyan in advocating for a process that would be all inclusive and help advance the interests of all Kenyans irrespective of their age, social status, tribe or origin.

The former Finance Minister challenged critics to have a thorough scrutiny of his message on the BBI and carefully dissect the issues he raised and make a comparison to what the courts ruled.

“We in are committed to lead Kenyans to dance to the new tune. We are committed to ensure each Kenyan has their dignity intact. This can be realized through the blue print that does not neglect the down trodden and ensures all Kenyan’s have money in their pockets,” he said.

He observed that a united Kenya will go beyond a leadership that only thinks of self gains at the expense of the lives of millions and millions of Kenyans and that is what Kenya Kwanza is championing for.