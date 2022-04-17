Connect with us

Kumba stated that there are three modes of access to the Expressway that include an On-Board Unit (OBU) which has to be installed in personal vehicles at a cost. /FILE

Kenya

Motorists urged to make arrangements to access Nairobi Expressway once it’s commissioned

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is urging motorists to make arrangements in readiness to access the Nairobi Expressway once it is commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta even as a few people have been allowed to use it in a pilot program.

Speaking to Capital FM News, the Authority’s Corporate Communications Deputy Director Samwel Kumba stated that there are three modes of access to the Expressway that include an On-Board Unit (OBU) which has to be installed in personal vehicles at a cost.

He explained that the OBU is preloaded and when vehicles approach the toll station, the system is scanned, and motorists can drive through without stopping.

He stated that there is also the option of paying my cash and assured that there will be attendants at the toll stations to assist motorists.

He indicated that that one can also use a preloaded card with which they can access the expressway.

He noted that motorists can visit the operation centre stationed near Cabanas on Mombasa Road to be able to access these options.

