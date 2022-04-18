Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
A family struggles to get out of their flooded houses in Nyando, Nyanza region in Kenya in December 13, 2018. Photo/OJWANG JOE.

County News

Motorists urged to exercise caution as the country experiences rains

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 18 – Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) has urged motorists to exercise caution, especially during the Easter holidays when many Kenyans have been traveling to various parts of the country to spend time with their families.

In a statement on its social media platforms, KeNHA says the advisory comes as most parts have been experiencing rains.

The road agency says it remains committed to ensuring the safety of all road users.

KeNHA has further urged motorists plying the Awasi-Chemelil Road to seek alternative routes in order to pave way for works at the River Nyando Bridge.

The Authority redirected traffic to the Kipistet-Chemilil or the Mamboleo-Muhoroni road.

Motorists can also use the Ahero-Chemelil road.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Nairobi Expressway not yet open to the public – KeNHA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) on Tuesday said the Nairobi Expressway is not yet open to the public....

March 22, 2022

Kenya

Lang’ata roundabout closed from next week for T-Mall Flyover erection

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 15- The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a road traffic disruption advisory along Langata road ahead of the erection...

January 15, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Expressway to be completed in March 2022: Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Kenya’s multi-billion project Nairobi Expressway will be completed in March, 2022. President Uhuru Kenyatta made the announcement on Thursday...

December 23, 2021

Kenya

Eng. Kung’u Ndung’u appointed new KeNHA Director-General

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 8 – Kung’u Ndungu has been appointed the Director General of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA). He takes over from...

October 8, 2021

Kenya

Sections of Nairobi Expressway to be opened to ease Mombasa Road traffic

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 – The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) is set to open sections of the Nairobi Expressway to ease traffic congestion...

October 4, 2021