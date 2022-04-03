Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
In Murang’a town only one of the six filling stations is supplying petrol and motorists are spending hours waiting in long queues/FILE/CFM NEWS

County News

Motorists in Murang’a spend hours in queues as fuel shortage bites

The fuel shortage that is also being experienced in several other parts of the country has been attributed to low amounts of fuel imported into the country by oil marketing companies who claim not to have been paid subsidies by the government for the last four months.

Published

MURANG’A, Kenya, Apr 3 — An acute fuel shortage has hit Murang’a county and its environs forcing motorists to drive long distances in search of the now scarce commodity.

In Murang’a town only one of the six filling stations is supplying petrol and motorists are spending hours waiting in long queues.

The fuel shortage that is also being experienced in several other parts of the country has been attributed to low amounts of fuel imported into the country by oil marketing companies who claim not to have been paid subsidies by the government for the last four months.

According to Sunday Mumbe, a pump attendant in one of the Petrol stations, the business has come to a standstill since they don’t have petrol.

“We ran out of petrol on Thursday and since then we have been busy turning away cars which is really frustrating; we are not in a position to serve our clients,” Mumbe said.

Patrick Macharia, an automobile owner, has been driving for kilometers from one petrol station to another in search of petrol.

“I have been to six different petrol stations and finally I have got one with fuel but am not sure if it will get to my turn before petrol gets finished, I fear we might end up parking our cars,” Macharia said.

“There are long queues at the one petrol station that has petrol,” he added. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite the shortage, prices have remained the same with petrol retailing at Sh135 per litre and diesel retailing at Sh116 per litre. 

Most filling stations have however instructed their attendants not to sell fuel worth more than Sh2,000 per vehicle.

John Karuri, a matatu driver with one of the leading Saccos in Murang’a says fare prices have not changed yet but if the situation gets worse they will have no choice but to review their prices.

“If the situation gets worse that means the fuel prices may skyrocket or there will be no fuel at all and we might end up raising the prices,” Karuri averred.  

Karuri urged the government to promptly intervene because fuel is essential in many manufacturing industries and not just in the transport sector.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Homa Bay sand transporters protest ‘harassment’ by police, revenue officials

The transporters held a protest over the issue on Friday accusing the officials of extortion and harassment claiming that the trend was threatening to...

14 mins ago

County News

Driving Schools Association urges restoration of NTSA portal as queries pile up

Services that have been halted by NTSA are; licensing of driving schools, renewal of driving school licenses, licensing of driving school instructors and renewal...

26 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muslims ready to commence first Ramadhan free of COVID restrictions

This year’s Ramadhan will be the first without any curbs since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020.

36 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Jubilee wants Ruto held accountable for attack on Raila’s chopper

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and the Director of Elections Kanini Kega termed the incident as unfortunate warning that if not shunned it will...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chief Khadhi’s office says Ramadhan to commence on Sunday

The Chief Kadhi's Office made the statement amid indications that a section of adherents may begin observing Ramadhan on Saturday after Sheikh Jamaluddin Osman,...

21 hours ago

BBI

We will revive BBI, Supreme Court verdict was ‘friendly’ : Jubilee

Tellingly, Kioni stated that plans are underway to revive before the August polls through a parliamentary initiative and later by popular initiative after the...

21 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Japan’s new envoy vows to promote ties during tour of duty in Nairobi

Ambassador Okinawa was among nine envoys who presented their credentials to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM shelves primaries in Kilifi, Mombasa to give consensus a chance

In a statement issued on Saturday, the National Election Board stated they have rescheduled the nominations to pave way for consensus and consultation.

23 hours ago