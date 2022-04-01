Migori magistrate arrested over suspected defilement

Nairobi, Kenya, Apr 1- A 51-year-old man suspected of defiling a 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested in Bomet’s Sotik sub-county.

The suspect, a Senior Principal Magistrate at Kehancha law courts, Migori County, was apprehended early Friday Morning after a manager at Sharies Bar and restaurant within Kaplong alerted police.

The suspect had booked room at the establishment and left the keys to the said room at the counter as he continued to take drinks at the bar, according to police reports.

However, the suspect raised alarm after he was seen heading to the room accompanied by a female juvenile.

“On arrival the police found the suspect namely James Ongondo Kisii Male Adult aged 51yrs old in his motor vehicle Reg No KCN 77R make Lexus at the parking yard together with a Luo female juvenile aged 17yrs,” read a police report seen by Capital FM News.

Police said that the scene was revisited and a sperm-stained bedsheet and tissue paper recovered in the said room.

They said that the juvenile has been booked as child in need of care and protection.

“The suspect and victim have been escorted to Kapkatet hospital for medical examination,” Police said.