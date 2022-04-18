Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
MC Jessy whose real name is Jasper Muthomi joined the Hustler Movement on January 19 2022 but did not get a nomination ticket.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

MC Jessy rejects Ruto campaign team job, to vie as independent candidate in South Imenti

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya April 18- Five days after he dropped out of the South Imenti parliamentary seat, Churchill show comedian Jasper Muthomi popularly known as MC Jessy now says that he will contest for the national assembly seat in the August 9 polls as an independent candidate.

On April 13, Deputy president William Ruto announced Mc Jessy who was contesting for the first time had dropped his bid in favour of Mwiti Kathaara following discussions with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader.

However, the move by the comedian-turned politician now means that he will be battling out other candidates who are eying the same seat including UDA’s Kathara.

“Sent like an arrow from a mighty man’s hand. We keep going….. Bado Tuko kwa race. Let’s do this South Imenti, 9th August it is,” Mc Jessy said in a statement Monday.

Last week, Ruto said in a statement that the Churchill Show comedian will be part of his presidential campaign team ahead of August 9, elections.

“MC Jessy (Jasper Muthomi) will join the presidential campaign team after postponing his parliamentary bid in favor of Mwiti Kathaara for the South Imenti Seat,” Ruto said in a statement.

MC Jessy joined the Hustler movement on January 19 after throwing the hat into the political ring.

Elsewhere, Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris has dismissed claims that she had dropped out of the August 9 race.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Passaris termed the reports as malicious and false.

“My attention has been drawn to malicious and false allegations purporting that I have stepped down from defending my seat. Nothing could be further from the truth. Serving the People of Nairobi as their Woman Rep. has been a great honor, and I intend to continue this noble journey,” she said.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

I’m not a metal, public officers are not machines; Matiang’i says of his political preferences

Nairobi, Kenya April 18- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has pledged to remain impartial in the execution of his mandate during the August 9...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Plans to rig elections is just propaganda by politicians: Matiang’i

Nairobi, Kenya April 18- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has assured Kenyans that security agencies will not interfere with the upcoming August 9 polls....

6 hours ago

Kenya

Norman Nyaga among 3 Embu Aspirant due before UDA’s disciplinary committee  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – Norman Nyaga, a Senatorial aspirant in Embu is among three individuals expected to appear before the United Democratic Alliance...

2 days ago

August Elections

UDA’s Dispute Resolution Team ready to mediate disputes, complainants to pay up to Sh200,000

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party’s Dispute Resolution Committee has announced that it is ready to intervene and mediate...

3 days ago

August Elections

UDA aspirants in Bomet trade accusations over vote rigging, want exercise suspended

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – The United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) Party Primaries in Bomet County have been marred with rigging claims with aspirants accusing...

4 days ago

Kenya

MC Jessy drops South Imenti MP’s bid to join Ruto’s Presidential campaign

Nairobi, Kenya, April 13- Comedian Jasper Muthomi popularly known as MC Jessy, has withdrawn from the South Imenti parliamentary race in favor of Mwiti...

5 days ago

Kenya

Govt to procure 10,000 motorbikes to facilitate movement of chiefs during elections

Nairobi, Kenya, April 13- The government will procure 10,000 motorbikes to facilitate movement of chiefs in the country as part of the election preparedness...

5 days ago

Kenya

We Don’t Miss Sleep Over You, Matiangi, Kibicho Tell Critics

Nairobi, Kenya, April 13 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his counterpart Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho have said they are unbothered by criticism...

5 days ago