Matiangi was responding to a question raised by Nominated MP John Sankok through the security committee. /COURTESY

Kenya

Matiangi to furnish MPs with details of land owned by Ruto in Laikipia

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 5 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has asked Members of Parliament to give him 14 days to furnish them with details on the ownership of land which is among those listed as Deputy President William Ruto’s properties in Laikipia.

Matiangi who appeared before the National Assembly Security Committee on Tuesday however stated that the question on Ruto’s land ownership should have been directed to the Ministry of Lands.

“We don’t engage in inaccurate information and politics as public servants. I was asked to answer questions about Deputy President security. I pointed out areas where we have deployed security and not property owned by the Deputy President,” Matiangi said.

He was responding to a question raised by Nominated MP John Sankok through the security committee.

Matiangi insisted that details he gave on Ruto’s security last year had nothing to do with what he owns.

“What I presented are areas where we have made deployment. There was no presentation of what the DP owns. There is correspondence on some of these issues. I don’t want to engage in what would appear like a political issue. I am prepared to bring written information,” the CS said.

Matiangi said he would write to the Ministry of Land requesting for a response as soon as possible on the matter.

“I will table whatever the committee requires in respect of this issue. This is public information. We will expedite the process. We will cause a ministerial meeting to discuss a way forward. I undertake to cause my colleagues to move fast,” he said.

