Matiangi says attack on Raila was planned, blames voter bribery

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 5 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi now says the attack on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu was planned.

Appearing before the Sanete Committee on National Security, Matiangi indicated that evidence before them shows that the incident was choreographed.

“What happened to Raila was organized. The police are continuing with investigations, and we will go where the investigations will lead us, but the incident is not a trend, it’s just a one off,” he stated.

The Interior boss noted that the biggest threat the security agencies are facing ahead of the polls is voter bribery which if not tamed might spark similar incidences across the country.

“The challenge we face in these elections is voter bribery and crowd renting, if that is not tamed then we are likely to face more and more conflicts as elections nears,” said Matiangi.

More to follow …..