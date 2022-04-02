Matiangi condemns attack on Raila in Uasin Gishu, orders probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has called on the National Police Service to investigate the attack on the Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga on Friday to ensure the culprits are brought to book.

While condemning the incident, Matiangi termed it regrettable and sad pointing out that it is a reminder of the ugly face of violent political intolerance that the country has been working hard to bring to an end.

“I condemn this reprehensible and abhorrent act in the strongest terms possible,” he said.

During the incident, Odinga and his convoy were headed to Elgeyo Marakwet for the burial of tycoon farmer Jackson Kibor when his convoy came under attack.

“In the event that took place in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu, youths attacked my plane, destroying the air shield with rocks that were clearly aimed at me,” Odinga said in a statement.

“On my way to the plane, they had pelted my vehicles with stones,” Odinga said.

He condemned the incident and warned that some leaders had resorted to assembling militia during the campaigns so as to zone sections of the country.

“In the run up to the August elections, someone seems to be assembling a rag tag band of extremist youths, radicalised by lies and handouts to zone the country befpre pushing us to mayhem.”

He blamed Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and Soy MP Caleb Kositany saying he holds them responsible.

“I call on the two, and all leaders from the region who believe in our constitution to come out now not later to condemn the incident and promise an end to the bizarre attempts to balkanize the country into ethnic and tribal party zones ahead of the August election.”

Kositany denied the allegations while Mandago steered clear only condemning the attack.