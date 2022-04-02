Mandago distances himself from the attack on Odinga and his entourage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 — Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has denied claims he engineered Friday’s attack against Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga where rowdy youth pelted stones on his chopper and entourage.

Odinga was in Soy to attend the burial of the late Mzee Jackson Kibor.

Addressing the press on Saturday, Mandago said he is above the politics of violence pointing out that it is his vehicle which ferried Odinga and his team from the helicopter and ferried them back.

“I want to address one Junet Mohamed and Babu Owino that probably because they have been in a league of politics of violence, they think every politician in this country subscribes to that kind of politics. They should realize that personally I am above that,” he said.

He added that his own vehicle was also stoned during the ensuing melee telling off those blaming him over the incident.

He wondered why Suna East MP was accusing him of being behind the incident arguing that he is the one who partly facilitated their movement during their visit.

“For Junet and babu to insinuate that simply because I was there, I am involved. I want to tell them to stop that kind of nonsense,” Mandago said.

Governor Mandago also condemned the incident pointing out that they will pursue the matter until the perpetrators are brought to book.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We have heavily invested in peace building as a region, we will not allow a few elements to take us back. I urge the security apparatus in the region to act with speed and get into the bottom of the matter. They should also be on the lookout during this charged political period,” Mandago said.

Junet claimed that Mandago together with area MP Caleb Kositany were behaving suspiciously while they were seated at the house of Kibor by occasionally walking in and out of the room.

He argued that the statement from Mandago condemning the incident was a “statement of guilt,” further saying that it appeared that the perpetrators had been waiting for them.

Deputy President William Ruto has since vowed to sanction disciplinary measures including disqualification from primaries of any aspirant found to have had a hand in planning the attack

Ruto gave the undertaking on Saturday even as he apologized over the unfortunate incident which he condemned as unacceptable.

“Any UDA aspirant was involved they will be disqualified from contesting,” his office said while referring to impending party primaries in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and outfit he leads and which endorsed him as its flagbearer in the August 9 presidential election.

Seventeen suspects have since been arrested in connection with the attack.