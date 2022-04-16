Mandago Clinches UDA Senatorial nomination ticket in Uasin Gishu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has clinched the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party’s Senate seat nomination after garnering 75,847 votes.

The second term governor trounced his closest river Lawyer Kipchumba Karoli who got 55,854 votes.

Newcomer Jonathan Bii alias Koti Moja won the gubernatorial ticket after he received 71,152 votes against former envoy Julius Bitok who got 59,001.

In third place was Vesca Kangogo who got 7,463 while former envoy Sarah Serem got 19,112.

Incumbent woman representative Gladys Shollei won the nomination after she garnered 94,343 against her main opponent Rael Chebichi who got 54,961.

In Bomet County, former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion lost the UDA ticket in his quest to become area Senator after getting 45,371 votes which placed him at position three.

Hillary Sigei got 77,500 votes and emerged the winner while incumbent senator Christopher Langat got 65,006 votes.

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok defended his seat on UDA ticket after gathering 120,725 votes, defeating former Mining CAS John Mosonik, who got 63,688 votes.

Newcomer Linet Chepkorir alias Toto won the Woman Representative nomination ticket and if she wins in the August polls, she will replace Joyce Korir who shifted gears to Bomet Central Parliamentary contest but lost in nominations.

Some other big names in UDA who fell in the April 14, 2022 primaries include Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru who was seeking to be a Member of Parliament for Laikipia East, Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara who sought to retain her seat and Soy MP Caleb Kositany who was seeking to succeed Governor Jackson Mandago as Uasin Gishu Governor.

As results from the party primaries continue to trickle in, UDA Party’s Dispute Resolution Committee announced that it is ready to intervene and mediate over any disputes that will arise from the primaries.

Committee’s Chairperson Emmanuel Mumia said those raising complaints will however be required to pay a complaint fee before their grievances are addressed.

Mumia added that those raising complaints in the gubernatorial race will be required to pay Sh200, 000, Senatorial, Parliamentary and Woman Representative seat Sh100,000 and Member of County Assembly Sh20,000.

“Aspirants are required under the rules and procedures of the UDA dispute committee, the fees that should be paid before the committee can be properly seized of the complaint,” Mumia said.

He called on the aspirants to refrain from demonstrations or inciting their members and raise their complaints with the committee adding that the decision that the committee will deliver will be fair and just.

“Any member who have any issue, we kindly urge them to approach us as opposed to taking any other route. We are having situations where aspirants and their members are demonstrating at the party headquarters and the party offices. With this institution in place, it is the best route to take instead of demonstrations and confrontations,” Mumia said.