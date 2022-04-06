Majority of Kenyan leaders are ‘visibly insane’ and have mental issues – Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula says there is need for a law that will require candidates seeking various elective posts to be mentally assessed.

According to Wetangula, Kenya has a majority of “visibly insane” people who he said unfortunately end up being elected and later plunge the country into chaos by making reckless decisions.

“People occupying offices of responsibility and making reckless inexplicable and bizarre decisions, these are mental patients. But because they are not tested they find their way through elections sometimes through appointments because when you apply for a job there is no provision that you must produce a mental Fitness certificate and so we have all manner of characters,” he said.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance principal who spoke on Wednesday during the debate on the National Assembly Amendments to the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill decried that cases of mental health issues in the country are on the rise and called for urgent interventions.

“As society has been growing so have been challenges to people’s mental capability or disability so to speak. You have all manner of situations transformed from internal turmoil of several individuals into full blown mental in capacity and sometimes being manifested in even violent behavior and when you have a legal framework that can help you then have a society that has to be caring to its disadvantaged people especially those who are incapable of managing and controlling their mental faculties,” he said.

Kenya currently lacks a legal requirement that subjects those interested to vie for elective positions to be tested mentally before being given the green light.

The Bill sponsored by nominated Senator Sylvia Kasanga among other things seeks to provide for the prevention of mental illness, to provide for the care, treatment and rehabilitation of persons with mental illness.

In Kenya, according to the World Health Organization, 1 out of 4 persons who seek healthcare have a mental health condition.

Depression and rates of substance and alcohol use disorders were cited as the leading causes of mental health issues in the findings.