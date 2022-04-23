Connect with us

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha/FILE

Kenya

Magoha to release KCSE Examination results

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results for the 2021 candidates are set to be released on Saturday.

A statement from the Ministry indicated that the results are set to be released at 11.30 by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

Over 800,000 candidates sat for the national examinations in February.  

The 2021 KCSE exams recorded a larger population as compared to 2020 where 752,602 candidates were registered for the examinations.

The 2021 recorded a 10.4 percent increase of the candidates who sat for the exams. 

Earlier this month, CS Magoha had announced that KCSE candidates would know their results before the end of this month and before schools open next week.

