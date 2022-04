NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has released Lexicon Words that it described as hate hate speech terms.

According to the Commission’s chairman Samuel Kobia, politicians should avoid the use of words like Madoadoa, Operation Linda Kura, and Fumigation.

Other terms to be avoided are mende, Kama Mbaya mbaya and Mhajira.

More to follow…….