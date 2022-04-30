Connect with us

Top stories

LIVE: Kibaki’s State Burial in Othaya

Published

Just 2 minutes please! Man pleads during Kibaki funeral service before he’s whisked away

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – A man almost disrupted the funeral service of former President Mwai Kibaki on Friday, when he attempted to make...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Kibaki was disciplined and unwavering as a leader – President Kenyatta

19 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru mourns Kibaki the man, the leader and the visionary

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Mwai Kibaki as ‘the man, the leader and the visionary’ anchored on strong policies...

19 hours ago

Raila recalls how Kibaki told off saboteurs opposed to 2007 power-sharing

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 29-Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga has eulogized the late Mwai Kibaki by reminiscing the private talks that sealed their power-sharing...

19 hours ago

Kenya

DP Ruto’s tribute during Kibaki’s State Funeral Service

19 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto says Kibaki was Kenya’s best president, ever

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has described Mwai Kibaki as the best President Kenya ever had. Speaking at Nyayo Stadium...

19 hours ago

3 Presidents join Kenyatta at Kibaki funeral service in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta led 3 visiting Heads of State and other dignitaries in paying their last respects to Mwai Kibaki in...

20 hours ago

Drama as Raila’s bodyguard roughed up by fellow policemen in Nyayo stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – There was drama at Nyayo Stadium on Friday when one of Raila Odinga’s bodyguards was roughed by fellow police...

21 hours ago