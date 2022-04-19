Connect with us

August Elections

Linturi picks Gakii to be his running mate in Meru gubernatorial race

Published

MERU, Kenya, Apr 19 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi who is hoping to unseat the incumbent Kiraitu Murungi has finally broken his silence and named former acting Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Lindah Gakii Kiome as his running mate.

Announcing the move in one of the hotels in Meru town on Sunday night, Senator Linturi said the process of picking a suitable running mate had gone through a rigorous process including vetting as well as considering geographical representation of the County.

“I have made wide consultations while picking my running mate including certain quality checkups,” he said.

He added that, geographically, the county has two regions namely Nyambene and Imenti and considering that the gubernatorial candidate was from the former, then it would only be wise for the running mate to come from the latter.

“The only constitutional seats in a devolved government are the governor, his running mate and the county Secretary. To ensure the Tigania people are also represented we will reserve the County Secretary’s seat for them,” said Linturi.

Considering women leadership, Linturi said that they were highly considered in his administration and therefore leadership mantle would be given to them.

Kiome is a young youth who is less than 40 years of age and according to the Senator, the youth who are the majority in the county and country at large were also well represented.

She has served in various capacities including being a board member of Kaaga girls, Meru National Polytechnic and Meru Teaching and referral hospital. She is also a member of FIDA Kenya.

Linturi will fight for the seat through the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

