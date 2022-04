Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki who died on April 22, 2022 aged 90 was buried at his Othaya home in Nyeri on April 30, 2022 accorded a 19-gun salute by the military.

For breaking, reliable, trustworthy and accurate news, follow us on: https://twitter.com/capitalfmkenya/ https://www.facebook.com/capitalfmkenya https://www.instagram.com/capitalfmkenya Subscribe to Capital FM News for More: https://goo.gl/85AHnZ #CapitalFmNews