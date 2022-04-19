Last weeks drama in parliament was just people trying to get bonga points – Muturi

Nairobi, Kenya, April 19- Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi now says last week’s drama in parliament which forced him to adjourn House proceedings was “just people trying to get some bonga points here and there.”

Muturi adjourned house proceedings last Thursday after he claimed that a section of Members of Parliament had become grossly disorderly after Embakasi East member of Parliament Babu Owino defied his orders to leave the House.

“We are in that exciting moment of politics, and what happened in parliament was just people trying to get some bonga points here and there. We spent too much time discussing non-issues, but those are the procedures of the house,” Muturi stated.

The drama started when some Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislators blocked the Sergeant-at-Arms from ejecting Babu Owino who had engaged in an altercation with Muturi from the Chamber.

The incident occurred after Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi tabled evidence accusing DP William Ruto of land grabbing.

It remains unclear on what the Embakasi East MP said before he was ordered out of the house as he was not on record.

Despite the speaker issuing the orders, Owino refused to walk out of the chambers forcing the sergeants at arms to intervene in the situation.

This prompted the Speaker to adjourn the house which had been slated to go on recess.

“We are not able to continue. It is a gross disorder when members help others to violate the standing orders. We cannot continue with this sitting. The proceedings stand adjourned, we will resume on May 10, 2021,” ruled Speaker Muturi.

According to the standing orders, the Speaker can adjourn the sitting as part of the disciplinary measure in the event a disorderly member refuses to walk out of the sitting as ordered.

In the sitting, Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi had tabled evidence before the National Assembly on allegations that Ruto is a land grabbed.

The presentation of the evidence was cut short as Gedi was only able to furnish the house with three documents against the DP.

Among the purported evidence on land grabbing include the parcel of land where Weston Hotel which is owned by Ruto sits.

Also, the 100-acre farm which is said to be grabbed from Gilbert Muteshi, The Tapsagoi Settlement Scheme in Turbo area of Uasin Gishu County, was grabbed after the 2007-2008 tribal clashes and was allegedly sold to Ruto by one Ms Dorothy Jemutai.