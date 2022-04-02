KPC affirms availability of adequate stock totaling 43mn gallons amid scarcity fears

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 — Government-owned fuel supplier Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has dismissed claims of fuel deficit in the country amid reports of fuel shortages in parts of the country.

KPC said in a statement to newsrooms that the current stock position in all its facilities as at Saturday noon stood at over 69 million litres of super petrol and more than 94 million litres of diesel.

The central petroleum supplier pointed out that there are more than 13 million litres of kerosene and over 23 million litres of jet fuel available.

“Kenya Pipeline Company would like to confirm that there are ample stocks of petroleum products in our system throughout the country to meet demand,” KPC Managing Director Macharia Irungu said on Saturday.

“Our global stock holding is adequate to serve the region, with more ships in Mombasa queued for discharge,” he added.

The KPC boss assured Kenyans that the state agency continues to fulfil its mandate of consistently delivering safe and quality petroleum products to all its customers in Kenya and the regional markets.

Reports emerged of fuel crises in parts of the North Rift and Western region with long queues witnessed in some areas.

Similar fears have been rife in parts of Kenya’s capital Nairobi with reports of some fuel stations turning away motorists or rationing the petroleum product in what has been attributed to scarcity.

On March 14, Kenya reviewed its fuel prices signaling an increase in price per litre by Sh5 in what is likely to push up the country’s cost of living.

The new adjustment was announced, in a monthly review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Under the new prices, Super Petrol and Diesel will retail at Sh134.72 and Sh115.60 per litre respectively. Kerosene will remain unchanged at Sh103.54.

It is the first increase since November 2021, in what sources linked to the crisis in Ukraine triggered by Russia’s.

The average landed cost of imported super petrol increased by 13.34 per cent from USD596.79 PER cubic metre in January 2022 to USD676.40 per cubic metre in February 2022. For diesel, it increased by 11.74 per cent from USD606.16 per cubic metre to USD677.31 per cubic metre.

The landing cost of kerosene also increased by 15.94 per cent from USD534.38 to USD619.57 per cubic metre.