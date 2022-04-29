KNH Othaya annex renamed Mwai Kibaki Hospital

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 29 – The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Othaya has been renamed Mwai Kibaki Hospital in honor of the fallen president.

The hospital’s director Peter Munene stated that the decision was made following consultations between Kibaki’s family and government officials.

“We didn’t just wake up and rename this facility. We alive to the fact that Kibaki never wanted anything named after him, but his family has given the go ahead, ” Munene stated.

The facility which was started during Kibaki’s regime was completed during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure and has been serving residents of larger Mount kenya region seeking specialized treatment.

Residents there stated that they are happy about the change as Kibaki’s name and memory will be forever etched on their minds.

“We as residents are happy that finally the name of Kibaki will be with us forever. His contribution to growth of health sector is immeasurable ” said peter Mwangi.