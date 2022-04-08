Connect with us

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Kidero cleared to vie for the Homa Bay Governor’s seat as an independent candidate

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8-Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has officially been cleared to run for the Homa Bay governor’s seat as an independent candidate in the August 9th polls.

Kidero was a life member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party but after a over the issuance of the Homabay Gubernatorial ticket to woman representative Gladys Wanga.

In a statement, Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu declared that Kidero will be contesting as an independent candidate.

“Pursuant of Article 85 of the Constitution and Section 34 (fa) of the Political Parties Act, 2011. Evans Odhiambo Kidero is not a member of any registered political party,” stated Nderitu.

The move came after the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) gave a direct nomination ticket to Homa Bay Women Representative Gladys Wanga for the gubernatorial seat.

The decision to give her a direct ticket came days after a latest opinion poll put Kidero ahead in the Homa Bay Gubernatorial race at 44.1 percent.

According to the study by Mizani Africa, trailed Kidero at 21.6 percent with former Kasipul Kabondo Oyugi Magwanga at 15.3 percent.

A similar poll released on December 17, 2021, had predicted that Homabay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga would beat former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

The recent poll also places Isaiah Ogwe, Hamilton Orata and Akelo Misori at 2.5 per cent, 1.6 per cent and 0.4 respectively.

