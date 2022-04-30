Connect with us

A military formation at the Othaya Approved Schools grounds during the state burial of Kenya's third president Mwai Kibaki on April 30, 2022.

Kibaki’s State Burial program

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – The Funeral Mass for former President, the Late Mwai Kibaki was set to start at 10 am.

A program shared by the National State Funeral Steering Committee shows that it will start with a Mass and Blessing of the body that was transported by road from the Lee Funeral Home, in Nairobi.

The cortege of Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki was transported by road to his Nyeri home for burial on April 30, 2022.

The clergy will then do a prayer for the family before his eulogy followed by tributes.

This will then give way to the exit procession at around 3 pm.

The interment ceremony is expected to follow immediately thereafter where final rites at the gravesite will be observed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to lead the State Funeral Procession.

The body of the former president will be escorted in a Gun Carriage to his Othaya Home where he shall be given a military musical honor and a 19-gun salute.

A 19-gun salute is conducted in honour of dignitaries such as five-star Generals which Kibaki held as the Commander in Chief of Kenya Defence Forces from 2002 to 2012.

The funeral Cortege of former President Emilio Mwai Kibaki departed from Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi City County for Othaya in Nyeri County ahead of the State Burial Service of the retired Head of State to be held at Othaya Approved School Grounds in Othaya town.

From Nairobi, the cortege of Kenya’s 3rd Head of State traversed Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga and Nyeri Counties to give Central Kenya residents an opportunity to bid farewell to their beloved and long-serving leader

After the State Burial Service at Othaya Approved School Grounds, the body of former President who died on Friday last week aged 90, will be interred at his Munyange home on the outskirts of Othaya town.

