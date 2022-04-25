Connect with us

Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki lies in state in Parliament on April 25, 2022 sorrounded by his immediate family members led by his eldest son Jimmy (second from right).

Kibaki’s last days were difficult, but we were prepared: son Jimmy

BRUHAN MAKONG

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 25 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s eldest son Jimmy has spoken publicly for the first time about his father’s sickness and final days leading to his death on Friday last week.

Jimmy told journalists in Parliament, where his father is lying in state, that the final days were difficult, but they were all prepared as a family.

Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki lies in state in Parliament on aPRIL 25, 2022.

“As you all know, mzee has been ailing for about 2 to three years,” Jimmy said, “but the last few months were a bit difficult for us.”

He, however, said that the former president was strong, and put up a strong fight.

“The last maybe three months were quite difficult but it is the last one month where things started deteriorating very first, but he put up quite a big battle. It was difficult but he put up a good fight,” he said.

He added that the family was not caught up by surprise, because Kibaki had been ailing for quite some time, even though the public was not aware.

“As a family we are abit private, and that is why may be the public did not get to know much about his illness,” he said.

Military officers carrying the body of Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki arrive in Parliament where it lay in State for 3 days from April 25, 2022.

Kibaki died on April 22 aged 90. He ruled from 2002 when he took over from the late Daniel arap Moi to 2012 when he handed over to Uhuru Kenyatta.

Deputy President William Ruto pays his last respects to the third president of Kenya Mwai Kibaki who lay in state in Parliament on April 25, 2022.
There was tight security around Parliament buildings, where roads were closed, with the public only allowed to walk and form queues into the National Assembly to view the body of Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki. /COURTESY.

