Kibaki’s body to be transported by road to Othaya

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s body will be transported by road to his home in Othaya, Nyeri for his burial ceremony.

The announcement was made by Principal Assistant Secretary (PAS) in the office of the President Kennedy Kihara who announced that they are preparing for a visitors’ capacity of 15,000 during the burial.

He stated that arrangements have been made to ensure there is a smooth flow of traffic during the journey from Nairobi.

“The security inside this venue has been assured by police. The police are all very busy, we will secure the route from here all the way to Nairobi. We will give President Mwai Kibaki a befitting send-off,” he stated.

He however pointed out that some space will be made available for leaders who would be using choppers to travel.

Preparations for the final mass, and resting place in Othaya are in top gear with the military taking charge of all the work.

At both his home and the Othaya Approved School where the funeral service will be held, tents were being constructed under heavy guard mounted by Kenya Defence Forces officers.

Staff from the Ministry of Public Works were also deployed to the site to execute construction and tarmacking of roads leading to the venue in Othaya in a bid to beat the fast-approaching headline.

The Nyeri County assembly will hold a special sitting on Thursday as a way of honouring Kibaki.