Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Nyeri County Assembly Speaker John Kaguchia in a file photo. /COURTESY

Kenya

Kibaki’s body should be taken around Nyeri before burial, County Assembly Speaker Kaguchia says

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Nyeri County Assembly speaker says John Kaguchia says former President Mwai Kibaki’s body should be taken round several towns in Nyeri before the state funeral set for Saturday.

Speaking during a press conference, Kaguchia indicated that this will allow residents “honor their fallen son.”

“As a county we must be allowed to honour our son this can be realized through stopover in major towns in the county since many people will not be able to travel to the city for his requiem mass at Nyayo stadium ” he stated.

He stated that the assembly will notify the national organizing committee by way of writing their wishes to allow residents who will not make it to the final resting place bid their farewell to him

Nyeri county assembly he said will also hold a special sitting on Thursday as a way of honoring the late former president.

Kaguchia said that during the session they will invite governor Mutahi kahiga to address the county on Kibaki’s contribution to the county development as the senior most politician.

“On Thursday it will be a big day for we will hold a special sitting in honour of Kibaki. He is a son of Nyeri county, and we must honour him by all means. Later we will light candles in the evening to recognize his contribution to the welfare of our county ” said Kaguchia.

In addition, the speaker said that the assembly is considering having a condolence book in the house where all including members of public will be allowed access and convey their condolences by way of writing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

So far, the national committee involved in planning the final sendoff has designated different areas where the condolence book is stationed that include Othaya CDF offices, Kibaki’s Othaya home, Central Region commissioner’s office.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

PHOTOS: Preparations for Kibaki’s State Burial in Othaya

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Preparations for former President, the late Mwai Kibaki’s final mass, and resting place in Othaya are in top gear...

48 mins ago

EDUCATION

2021 KCSE candidates with C+ and above to join Universities under govt sponsorship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – All the 2021 Kenya Certificate Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations candidates who scored C+ and above are set to join...

1 hour ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila says petition seeking to bar him from Aug 9 polls an abuse of court process

Nairobi, Kenya, April 26- Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has termed a petition filed by Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Ekuru Aukot...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kibaki was not born great, he acquired greatness – Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26 – “Mwai Kibaki was not born great, he acquired greatness,” were the words of FORD Kenya leader Moses Wetangula as...

2 hours ago

crime

32-year-old fraud suspect arrested in Thika

Nairobi, Kenya, April 26- Detectives have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of engaging on fraudulent dealings and conning unsuspecting Kenyans of their hard-earned...

3 hours ago

Kenya

I hid Kibaki in a store during the 1982 coup attempt, Musila recalls

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26 – Former Kitui Senator David Musila has recalled a time when he had to hide former President, the late Mwai...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Muthama mourns death of his daughter

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – The daughter of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman Johnson Muthama has died. On the UDA’s twitter account, Deputy President...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Govt to lift moratorium on scrap metal dealing gradually from May 1

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – The government says the moratorium on scrap metal dealing will be lifted gradually from May 1. According to industrialization...

4 hours ago