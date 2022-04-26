Kibaki’s body should be taken around Nyeri before burial, County Assembly Speaker Kaguchia says

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Nyeri County Assembly speaker says John Kaguchia says former President Mwai Kibaki’s body should be taken round several towns in Nyeri before the state funeral set for Saturday.

Speaking during a press conference, Kaguchia indicated that this will allow residents “honor their fallen son.”

“As a county we must be allowed to honour our son this can be realized through stopover in major towns in the county since many people will not be able to travel to the city for his requiem mass at Nyayo stadium ” he stated.

He stated that the assembly will notify the national organizing committee by way of writing their wishes to allow residents who will not make it to the final resting place bid their farewell to him

Nyeri county assembly he said will also hold a special sitting on Thursday as a way of honoring the late former president.

Kaguchia said that during the session they will invite governor Mutahi kahiga to address the county on Kibaki’s contribution to the county development as the senior most politician.

“On Thursday it will be a big day for we will hold a special sitting in honour of Kibaki. He is a son of Nyeri county, and we must honour him by all means. Later we will light candles in the evening to recognize his contribution to the welfare of our county ” said Kaguchia.

In addition, the speaker said that the assembly is considering having a condolence book in the house where all including members of public will be allowed access and convey their condolences by way of writing.

So far, the national committee involved in planning the final sendoff has designated different areas where the condolence book is stationed that include Othaya CDF offices, Kibaki’s Othaya home, Central Region commissioner’s office.