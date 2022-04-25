Kibaki’s body in Parliament for 3-day public viewing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s body has arrived in Parliament for a three-day public viewing.

The military truck carrying the body made its way from the Lee Funeral Home through Valley Road escorted in a military convoy.

The casket has been draped with the Kenyan flag.

There will be protocol officers present to guide the public at the with Comesa Grounds in the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) designated as the holding area.

Mzee Kibaki’s body which will be surrounded by KDF officers will be viewed from 8am to 5pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.