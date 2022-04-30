Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
A live TV screengrab showing the cortege of Kenya's third president Mwai Kibaki to his Nyeri home for burial on April 30, 2022.

Top stories

Kibaki’s body escorted to Nyeri by road

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – The body of Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki was transported to his rural home in Nyeri for burial Saturday.

Kibaki was the third head of state in Kenya’s history, serving from December 2002 to April 2013 following the 24-year authoritarian regime of Daniel arap Moi. Kibaki took over from current President Uhuru Kenyatta whose second and final term ends in August.

The cortege escorted by the military left the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi at 7am.

A live TV screengrab showing the cortege of Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki to his Nyeri home for burial on April 30, 2022.

The former president who served Kenya from 2002 to 2012 died on April 22 in what is attributed to sickness and old age.

Circumstances surrounding his death have not been made public officially, but his son Jimmy said last week that he had been ailing for several months, the past three months being the worst.

He is being accorded a state burial with full military honours.

On Friday, a State funeral service was held in his honour at the Nyayo National Stadium attended by thousands, including three foreign heads of state-South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and Ethiopia’s Sahle-Work Zewde-and other dignitaries.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II sent in her condolence message, praising Kibaki’s “lifelong record of service” to the Kenyan people.

“It will be of deep sadness to your country to have lost a great statesman, but Kenya can take pride in the legacy of his leadership,” the queen said in a message of condolence to President Kenyatta on Thursday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kibaki, who trained as an economist in Uganda and London, was elected in 2002 after promising to tackle corruption. But his decade in power was marred by scandals and Kenya’s worst political violence since independence.

In late 2007, his disputed re-election led to violence between the Kikuyu and Kalenjin, two of the country’s largest communities. More than 1,000 people were killed and hundreds of thousands were displaced.

However, Kenya experienced strong economic growth under his leadership, notably through his Vision 2030 programme, taken up by Kenyatta, which allowed the launch of major infrastructure projects as well as health and education reforms.

The circumstances of Kibaki’s death have not been made public. His health suffered following a serious car accident in 2002 and he was regularly admitted to hospital in recent years.

The former president is due to be buried on Saturday in the town of Othaya, 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Nairobi, where he spent time after leaving office.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Raila recalls private talks with Kibaki that sealed power sharing deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga has recalled his private talks with former President Mwai Kibaki that sealed...

18 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta pays last respects to Kibaki

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday led visiting Heads of State Salva Kiir, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa and Ethiopia’s Sahle-Work...

21 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta At Nyayo Stadium to receive Kibaki’s body

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived at the Nyayo stadium ahead of the funeral service of his predecessor the late...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Hundreds of Kenyans at Nyayo Stadium for Kibaki Funeral Service

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Kenyans have come out in numbers to attend the state funeral service of the late President Mwai Kibaki. Despite...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Kibaki’s body should be taken around Nyeri before burial, County Assembly Speaker Kaguchia says

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Nyeri County Assembly speaker says John Kaguchia says former President Mwai Kibaki’s body should be taken round several towns...

4 days ago

Kenya

PHOTOS: Preparations for Kibaki’s State Burial in Othaya

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Preparations for former President, the late Mwai Kibaki’s final mass, and resting place in Othaya are in top gear...

4 days ago

Kenya

Kibaki was not born great, he acquired greatness – Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26 – “Mwai Kibaki was not born great, he acquired greatness,” were the words of FORD Kenya leader Moses Wetangula as...

4 days ago

Kenya

I hid Kibaki in a store during the 1982 coup attempt, Musila recalls

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26 – Former Kitui Senator David Musila has recalled a time when he had to hide former President, the late Mwai...

4 days ago