Kibaki taught me to be open minded – Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 22 – Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua says the late former President Mwai Kibaki taught her to be open minded.

Karua spoke fondly of what resonated with her most during her time serving in the Kibaki era stating that it was one that was open to everyone who came knocking despite disagreements in the past.

“A lesson I learnt from the Kibaki era is when people knock on your door open the door. Do not only mind what a person was yesterday mind what they are today,”

Further, Karua stated that she also learnt that people who disagreed can still unite as long as the ideals they hold are mutual.

“We are human beings, and we can change. Therefore, our doors are not closed to anybody who knocks so long as we sit down and verify that moving forward, we will now stand on the ideals that we hold dear,” she said.

Karua worked with Kibaki in his cabinet as Minister of Justice, National Cohesion & Constitutional Affairs up until 2009.

Further, she was among those who formed the political coalition NARC that won the 2003 General Election with Kibaki elected as the third President of the Republic.