Kibaki funeral service at Nyayo Stadium to start at 8.00am

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – The funeral service for former President Mwi Kibaki at the Nyayo stadium will begin at 8.00am on Friday.

Speaking during a press conference, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi urged Kenyans to be seated by then to pave way for Kibaki’s body to be brought to the venue.

He further stated that arrangements for the state funeral were complete and that after the service, Kibaki will be transported by road to the “Othaya Approved School where there will be another service before the interment at the late former president’s home.”

More to follow …..