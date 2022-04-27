Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya's former President Mwai Kibaki Lying in State. /FILE

Kenya

Kibaki funeral service at Nyayo Stadium to start at 8.00am

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – The funeral service for former President Mwi Kibaki at the Nyayo stadium will begin at 8.00am on Friday.

Speaking during a press conference, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi urged Kenyans to be seated by then to pave way for Kibaki’s body to be brought to the venue.

He further stated that arrangements for the state funeral were complete and that after the service, Kibaki will be transported by road to the “Othaya Approved School where there will be another service before the interment at the late former president’s home.”

More to follow …..

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Please don’t run away, Igathe appeals to Nairobi aspirants

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – The Azimio gubernatorial candidate in Nairobi Polycarp Igathe has appealed to those who were seeking the seat to unite...

31 mins ago

EDUCATION

Education Ministers from Commonwealth Countries meet in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Education Ministers from the Commonwealth countries are meeting in Nairobi this week to discuss major issues and challenges in...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Raila appoints 7-member team to vet potential running mate candidates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has appointed a seven-member panel to vet and advise him on the...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Sakaja says working closely with Wanyonyi to clinch Nairobi Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial aspirant for Nairobi Johnson Sakaja now says he will be closely working with Tim...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo says proud to have served under Kibaki

Nairobi, Kenya, Apr 27 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka says he is proud to have served under former President the late Mwai Kibaki...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kibaki’s body to be transported by road to Othaya

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s body will be transported by road to his home in Othaya, Nyeri for his burial...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Last day for viewing Kibaki’s body in Parliament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Kenyans on Wednesday continued to stream into the Parliament precincts to pay their last respects to the late former...

4 hours ago

Kenya

ODM warns members against conmen issuing nomination certificates at a fee

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 27 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has warned its members against falling prey to conmen who are posing as...

5 hours ago