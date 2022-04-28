Kibaki did not engage in intellectual debates unless he was well prepared – Governor Muriithi

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi has eulogized former President Mwai Kibaki who was his uncle as a man who did not engage in intellectual discussions unless he was well prepared.

Speaking during Kibaki’s memorial at the Dedan Kimathi University on Thursday, Muriithi stated that “though he felt excited to be his relative, it was intimidating too because the society always measured your successes with same yardstick as his.”

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga also recalled how Kibaki rejected the request to name Othaya Level Six hospital after him.

Kahiga said that the rejection the President to name the facility after him came with a strong message that he could not share. “The hospital was later to named Kenyatta National Hospital Annexe.”

He explained that “Nyeri leaders had sent to tell President Kibaki that people wanted the hospital named after him. The feedback he gave was so harsh that I cannot share it with you.”

On his part the university chaplain Father Vincent Kung’u eulogised him as a leader who knew when to bow before the Lord and when to rule the country.

“We will remember him as a man who had many firsts. But above all, we will hail him as a leader who excelled in both wisdom and discernment,” the chaplain said.

Nyeri town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, and his Ndaragwa counterpart also eulogised him leader who loved the nation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Ndirangu Kioni remembered President Kibaki as one who, with a great sense of responsibility parented the institution from inception days as technical institute in 1972 when he mobilized professionals to fundraise for its construction.

Prof. Kioni said that were it not for him, the university would not be where it is today, saying his legacy will remain to be celebrated by generations in future.

President Kibaki served in the institution Board of Trustees that oversaw acquisition of assets including expansion land in readiness to start the university.

Upon handing the charter to the university in 2009, President Kibaki became the first-person person to be awarded honorary PhD degree.

The VC reminisced how President Kibaki rejected a proposal to have the university named after him.

He said that Kibaki instead proposed that the university be named after freedom hero Dedan Kimathi to immortalize his spirit as way of honoring his contribution during freedom struggle.

“President Kibaki was a great selfless leader who was sharp and focused. Through him, i was able learn a lot,” he said.