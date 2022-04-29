Connect with us

SCREEN GRAB

Kenya

Kibaki cortege leaves Lee Funeral Home for State House and Nyayo Stadium

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s cortege has left the Lee Funeral Home where it headed to State House, Nairobi,

At State House, Kibaki’s body will be transferred to a gun carrier after which the procession will proceed on to the Nyayo Stadium for the State Funeral Service.

Already, hundreds of Kenyans are gathered at Nyayo Stadium Despite the rainy and chilly weather to attend the funeral service.

Security has been beefed up with members of the public being subjected to strict security screening before being allowed into the stadium premises.

Since early morning, musical choirs have been singing rhymes to the third president of the nation setting the mood for mourning Kibaki.

