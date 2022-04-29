Connect with us

September 2, 2021 | Deputy President William Ruto address a delegation from Nakuru county at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi/Screen grab

Kenya

Kibaki best President Kenya has ever had – Ruto

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has described Mwai Kibaki as the best President Kenya has ever had.

Speaking at Nyayo Stadium during Kibaki’s funeral service, President Kenyatta stated that Kibaki was also a distinguished public servant both in the opposition and government. 

“I also can see his shadow and influence in what is going to become of the 5th President of Kenya. We might need a separate book for Mwai Kibaki because of what he has done for our country,” the DP stated.

More to follow….

