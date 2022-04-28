Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

KFS in the process of reclaiming all encroached forest land

Published

MURANG’A, Kenya, Apr 28 – The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) is in process to reclaim all encroached public forest land within a period of two years.

KFS Chief Conservator Mr. Julius Kamau has stressed that no forest land will be left at the hands of private developers who claim to have obtained legal land ownership documents.

Speaking during a tree planting exercise at Gatare Forests which is part of Aberdares on Wednesday, Kamau noted that in the past three years, KFS has been able to reclaim 57, 000 hectares of encroached forest land.

Meanwhile, Kamau advised Community Forest Associations (CFAs) not to perceive public land as government properties, explaining that the forest ecosystem benefits everyone and thus needs to be protected.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Police announce traffic disruptions during Kibaki funeral Service Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Motorists have been advised to avoid Aerodrome Road and a section of Uhuru Highway on Friday from 7.00am ahead...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Hilton Hotel To Cease Operations In Kenya From December 31

NAIROBI, Kenya April 28-The iconic 53-year-old, Hilton hotel Nairobi will shut its doors permanently on December 31 underlining the troubles of the hospitality industry...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wanyonyi to defend Westlands MP seat on an ODM ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi will be on the ballot on the August 9 elections as he seeks a third...

2 hours ago

Featured

Tim Wanyonyi to defend Westlands seat on ODM

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta urges armed groups in DRC to lay down weapons, work with Tshisekedi

NAIROBI, Apr 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on different armed groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)to lay down their weapons...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Oimeke steps down from active politics after losing in ODM primaries

KISII, Kenya, April 27 – Bonchari Member of Parliament Pavel Oimeke has stepped down from active politics after he lost the Orange Democratic Movement...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Kibaki funeral service at Nyayo Stadium to start at 8.00am

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Kenyans are required to be seated at Nyayo stadium by 8.00am on Friday for the funeral service of Former...

19 hours ago

County News

Please don’t run away, Igathe appeals to Nairobi aspirants

Nairobi, Kenya, April 27- The Azimio coalition gubernatorial candidate in Nairobi Polycarp Igathe has appealed to all allied aspirants from different parties who were...

20 hours ago