KFS in the process of reclaiming all encroached forest land

MURANG’A, Kenya, Apr 28 – The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) is in process to reclaim all encroached public forest land within a period of two years.
KFS Chief Conservator Mr. Julius Kamau has stressed that no forest land will be left at the hands of private developers who claim to have obtained legal land ownership documents.
Speaking during a tree planting exercise at Gatare Forests which is part of Aberdares on Wednesday, Kamau noted that in the past three years, KFS has been able to reclaim 57, 000 hectares of encroached forest land.
Meanwhile, Kamau advised Community Forest Associations (CFAs) not to perceive public land as government properties, explaining that the forest ecosystem benefits everyone and thus needs to be protected.
