The new EAC map comprising DRC, the bloc's newly admitted Member State/CFM

EAC

Kenyatta, Museveni and Kagame unveil new EAC map including DRC

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 — Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda) and Paul Kagame (Rwanda) on Friday unveiled an expanded East African Community (EAC) map following the admission of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the region’s newest member.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi signed the Treaty of Accession at State House in Nairobi during an event hosted by President Kenyatta, the Chairperson of the EAC Heads of State Summit.

President Kenyatta said that the accession of DRC as EAC member will strengthen the economic muscle of the regional and competitiveness in the continent and across the globe.

“To my brother and friend President Tshisekedi and to the people of DRC, we welcome you to the East African Community Customs Union and the East African Community Common market. These two are the signature pillars of our community and the foundation upon which the social, political, trade, investment and economic interest stand,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State stated that in the coming days, ministers and technical experts will move with speed to ensure the integration of DRC into the EAC organs: the East African Court of Justice, the East African legislative Assembly and sectoral committees on essential matters such as trade, health, security, finance, education, infrastructure and international cooperation.

President Kenyatta further said that they will develop a mechanism for speedy ratification by DRC of the admission of the community to the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement processes.

“As agreed by EAC partner states the joint submission by the EAC will strengthen out voice in the African Continental Free Trade Area,” he said.

The Head of State said the admission of DRC into the EAC bloc will expand trade and cooperation in the region.

President Kenyatta pointed out that that the accession of DRC places the population of the region at over 300 million and brings the combined Gross Domestic Product of the region to USD250 billion.

“The accession signature immediately brings DRC into the realms and provisions of all the protocols and regional policies of the East African Communities,” he added.

President Kenyatta said that the move will be followed by immediate removal of all existing non-tariff barriers as well as limitations on the movement of capital, good, services and people.

“This will in time lead to an increase in intra East African Community trade,” he said.

Kenya is the current chair of the EAC which comprises of Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda, and is headquartered in Arusha, Tanzania.

DR Congo became the seventh member of the Community on March 29 when the EAC Heads of State, during their 19th Ordinary Summit, admitted Kinshasa following recommendation by the Council of Ministers.

