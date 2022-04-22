Connect with us

Kenya’s former President Mwai Kibaki is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22 – Kenya’s former President Mwai Kibaki is dead.

The announcement was made on Friday morning by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“It is a sad day for us as a country. We have lost a great leader, the former president Mwai Kibaki,” President Kenyatta said in a news conference from State House.

“I order and direct that in the testimony of high esteem that all Kenyans held for Mwai Kibaki, the country will hold a period of national mourning until sunset on the day he will be buried. All flags will fly at half-mast during this period,” he added.

Developing story….

