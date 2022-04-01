Connect with us

Kenya

Kenya’s DCI announced acquisition of bodycams in a possible Fools Day prank

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 1-The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced Friday the acquisition of body cameras in a bid to showcase real-time action as detectives confront dangerous criminals, a major step in the war against crime, if true.

The announcement was made on April 1, and immediately sparked fears it could be a prank.

“The sophisticated high-definition body-cams have infrared, night vision and live stream capabilities,” the DCI said in a statement.

The hi-tech body cameras are expected to enhance accountability in the fight against crime at a time when security agencies have been on the spot over the execution of suspects.

The agency stated that the camera equipment will form part of their crime management kit and will record real-time events as they unfold.

 The DCI said that the move follows overwhelming requests from citizens on the agency’s social media pages.

In recent years, a section of Kenyans and rights groups have been calling on the government to embrace smart policing as part of police reforms to ensure accountability and feel the existing gaps in policing which they say has given rogue security agencies a leeway in committing human rights against suspects and innocent civilians.

