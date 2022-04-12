Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
According to Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, the agreements will be deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties. /MOSES MUOKI

Kenya

Kenya’s biggest form of corruption is lack of trust, Kenya Kwanza leaders declare

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 12 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has declared that “the worst form of corruption in Kenya presently is lack of trust”.

The Alliance comprising Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Musalia Mudavadi of Amanj National Congress (ANC) Party and Moses Wetangula of FORD Kenya made the declaration on Tuesday when they formally welcomed eight more parties to the alliance.

“The integrity of a leader is measured by their signature and their word. If the two do not mean anything then no integrity lies therein. If your signature means nothing then you do not deserve any leadership position in this country,” Ruto said in an apparent attack directed to their opponents in the Azimio La Umoja One-Kenya Alliance.

The enrollment of the eight parties now brings to 12 the number of outfits that have formed the alliance which has pegged its campaign on changing the country’s fortunes economically.

While citing the ongoing internal wrangles within the Raila Odinga – led alliance, Ruto pointed out that leaders whose “signatures and word means nothing” should not be entrusted to lead.

“Leaders who abuse the trust of people should not be given the opportunity to lead. We are going to change this country based on trust. We have set on a journey to take this country on the next level. This journey is not about a person but the people of kenya,” he said.

He decried that it was unfortunate that Kenyans were being subjected to “politics of deceit and betrayal”.

“Every person who has signed the documents have done so out of their own free will. We do not believe that we can blindfold people into an agreement that they have not read or understand. I think it’s the height of impunity,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Leaders allied to the Azimio team have been scrambling in what has been blames to lack of mistrust with the latest storm being escalated by the One Kenya Alliance leaders who now want the registration of the Coalition to be stopped.

Ruto alleged that while the Odinga team is fighting and “fighting for power and positions” their alliance was all about “addressing the plight of Kenyans and making every hustle matter” 

“There are many coalitions in town, but this is one with a difference. What we have put together is the alliance of the free and willing. The other said have an alliance of blackmail and intimidation,” he said.

The ANC Party Leader Mudavadi asked Kenyans to be weary of politicians who are out to secure their own political selfish interests.

“We cannot afford politics of deceit. The people on the other side cannot barrow the trust deficit Kenyans have been experiencing,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the alliance will emerge victorious in the August polls. 

“This is the winning horse and Kenyans can bet on us if they want a winning team. We want to put Kenyans first. Let us pull together and bring integrity to our politics. We shall succeed,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Scrap Metal dealers hold demonstration in Nairobi over ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Scrap metal dealers on Tuesday held demonstrations in Nairobi to protest the ban imposed on the industry. The protestors...

9 mins ago

Kenya

Former MP Otuoma elated after securing ODM ticket in Busia Governor’s contest

BUSIA, Kenya, Apr 12 – Former Member of Parliament for Funyula Constituency Paul Otuoma is an elated man after he secured the Orange Democratic...

21 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza Alliance signs coalition pacts with 8 more parties

NAROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has signed coalition agreements with eight more parties in a ceremony observed by deputy President...

1 hour ago

World

Uphold increased nicotine taxes, health experts tell MPs

KIAMBU, Kenya, Apr 12 – Health experts and civil society advocates have pleaded with Members of the National Assembly to retain or even increase...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Tuju says no cause for alarm as issues raised by OKA are being resolved

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Sibling rivalry and competing interests within the Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Alliance will not extinguish the coalition party,...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Police Officer attached to Presidential Escort Unit commits suicide in Juja

KIAMBU, Kenya, Apr 12 – A police officer attached to the elite presidential escort unit died by suicide in his house in Juja, Kiambu...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Governor Mutua accuses Kalonzo of selfishness and blackmail in Azimio registration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua is now accusing Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka of being selfish, for advocating for...

4 hours ago

County News

24-Yr old Nakuru MCA aspirant uses camel to campaign

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 12 – A female MCA aspirant in Nakuru County has surprised residents by using a camel to traverse the ward in...

4 hours ago