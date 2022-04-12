Kenya’s biggest form of corruption is lack of trust, Kenya Kwanza leaders declare

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 12 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has declared that “the worst form of corruption in Kenya presently is lack of trust”.

The Alliance comprising Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Musalia Mudavadi of Amanj National Congress (ANC) Party and Moses Wetangula of FORD Kenya made the declaration on Tuesday when they formally welcomed eight more parties to the alliance.

“The integrity of a leader is measured by their signature and their word. If the two do not mean anything then no integrity lies therein. If your signature means nothing then you do not deserve any leadership position in this country,” Ruto said in an apparent attack directed to their opponents in the Azimio La Umoja One-Kenya Alliance.

The enrollment of the eight parties now brings to 12 the number of outfits that have formed the alliance which has pegged its campaign on changing the country’s fortunes economically.

While citing the ongoing internal wrangles within the Raila Odinga – led alliance, Ruto pointed out that leaders whose “signatures and word means nothing” should not be entrusted to lead.

“Leaders who abuse the trust of people should not be given the opportunity to lead. We are going to change this country based on trust. We have set on a journey to take this country on the next level. This journey is not about a person but the people of kenya,” he said.

He decried that it was unfortunate that Kenyans were being subjected to “politics of deceit and betrayal”.

“Every person who has signed the documents have done so out of their own free will. We do not believe that we can blindfold people into an agreement that they have not read or understand. I think it’s the height of impunity,” he said.

Leaders allied to the Azimio team have been scrambling in what has been blames to lack of mistrust with the latest storm being escalated by the One Kenya Alliance leaders who now want the registration of the Coalition to be stopped.

Ruto alleged that while the Odinga team is fighting and “fighting for power and positions” their alliance was all about “addressing the plight of Kenyans and making every hustle matter”

“There are many coalitions in town, but this is one with a difference. What we have put together is the alliance of the free and willing. The other said have an alliance of blackmail and intimidation,” he said.

The ANC Party Leader Mudavadi asked Kenyans to be weary of politicians who are out to secure their own political selfish interests.

“We cannot afford politics of deceit. The people on the other side cannot barrow the trust deficit Kenyans have been experiencing,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the alliance will emerge victorious in the August polls.

“This is the winning horse and Kenyans can bet on us if they want a winning team. We want to put Kenyans first. Let us pull together and bring integrity to our politics. We shall succeed,” he said.