Kenyans upbeat about Bill barring employers from calling staff after working hours

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 6 – The Employment Amendment Bill 2021 that seeks to give employees the right to disconnect calls of their employers during out of work hours continues to elicit mixed reactions among Kenyans with a majority supporting the amendments.

A cross-section of Kenyans who spoke to Capital FM News ahead of the resumption of its debate on Wednesday afternoon urged the legislators to fast track the passage of the Bill noting it is timely.

“If I signed a contract and it clearly stipulated that my employer should not call past 5.00pm then the boss should not call,” Kelvin Mieso a Nairobi resident said.

The Bill sponsored by Nandi Senator Samson Cherarkey seeks to among other things address increased employee burnout and strike a balance between work and private life to allow digital technology to have a positive effect on workers’ quality of life supported by employers.

“This Bill will protect families because many times when husbands and wives received calls after working hours that tends to bring tension in the house. When at home let family time be preserved and respected,” John Ndungu another Nairobi resident voiced his support for the Bill.

In his amendments, Cherarkey has defined out of work hours as “hours other than the hours of work agreed upon between an employer and an employee in the contract of employment.

Others like Ben Mutahi noted that if it is an urgent matter and the employer wants to communicate they should communicate via email as opposed to calling.

“There are other forms of communication, the employers should use other channels like emails but no calling,” he said.

Whereas the provision for disconnecting the call seemingly appears to gain traction among Kenyans, Cherarkey in his amendments clarified that essential workers will not be exempted and will have to contend with their employers demands.

Alice Gitare who supported the Bill noted that they can compromise and cede to the employers demand provided they get to be paid overtime.

“I can comfortably pick calls after working hours and also do some duties after that provided my employer also pays me overtime,” she said.

Others like Dan Matunga questioned the applicability of the Bill noting that it will not work for some employees who do not have legally binding contracts.

“The amendments are good but if followed strictly, many of us will be disadvantaged because we do not have binding contracts with our employers,” he said.

If passed, an employer who will contravene its provision will be committing an offense and will be liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding Sh500,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or to both.