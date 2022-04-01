Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
March 31, 2022 | ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi (left) and DP William Ruto (right) address a rally in Lamu/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenyans are dancing to our tune, BBI ‘reggae’ is gone: Kenya Kwanza

The alliance committed to the implementation of “a blue print that does not neglect the down trodden and ensures all Kenyan’s have money in their pockets.”

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 — The Kenya Kwanza Alliance on Friday continued heaping praise on the Supreme Court decision to uphold the invalidation of the BBI constitutional review clamor commonly referred to as “reggae”.

Kenya Kwanza principals led by Deputy President William Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula said the verdict signaled an emphatic end to a self-centered ambition giving way to the alliance’s agenda to transform the economy.

“It is clear that the handshake “Reggae’ has been stopped and time for the Kenyan
People to be serenaded with the tunes of changing the economy, the tune
capsulated in the new dance, the dance to make Kenya a safe haven for all, a just
society and one that each Kenyan has their dignity intact and takes pride in,” Mudavadi stated in a statement outlining Kenya Kwanza’s position.

“We in KENYA KWANZA are committed to lead Kenyans to dance to the new tune.
We are committed to ensure each Kenyan has their dignity intact,” he added.

ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi/DPPS

The alliance committed to the implementation of “a blue print that does not neglect the down trodden and ensures all Kenyan’s have money in their pockets.”

Kenya Kwanza also announced that lawmakers allied to the alliance will be moving a motion in the National Assembly compelling the Auditor General to undertake a forensic audit on funds spent on BBI.

“It is now clear the illegality and fraudulent dictation to Kenyans, of an illegal
process that has cost the Kenyan government huge sums of money. Funds, that
ideally should have been channeled to other urgent needs of Kenyans, is now well
manifest in AZIMIO charades,” Mudavadi said while making reference to the Azimio Movement, an alliance led by the two key BBI promoters — President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Kenya Kwanza principals led by Deputy President William Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula said the verdict signaled an emphatic end to a self-centered ambition giving way to the alliance’s agenda to transform the economy/DPPS

While rendering its decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court singled out President Kenyatta as the chief BBI promoters despite submissions by his lawyers denying the role.

The Supreme Court also determined that the President could not initiate proposals to change the Constitution through a popular initiative, a route the court noted was a preserve of the common man and not those who occupy offices in State institutions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

crime

Shock as Kuresoi man killed over an affair with another man’s wife

Nairobi, Kenya, April 1- A 35-year-old man was on Thursday hacked to death after he was found in bed with another man’s wife in...

17 mins ago

Kenya

Time is ripe to send the handshake brothers home, Kenya Kwanza leaders say

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – Kenya Kwanza leaders have lauded the Supreme Court ruling that declared the constitution amendment bill 2020 popularly known as...

48 mins ago

Capital Health

Health Ministry says it has not banned used of feeding bottles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – The Ministry of Health now says it has not banned the use of feeding bottles for infants but will...

17 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto on BBI collapse: end of political conmanship in Kenya

LAMU, Kenya Mar 31 – Deputy President William Ruto has said the collapse of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has marked the end to...

18 hours ago

August Elections

Gladys Wanga given direct ticket for Homa Bay gubernatorial race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has given a direct nomination ticket to Homa Bay Women Representative Gladys Wanga for...

19 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

You thrive on graft, you can’t fight it: Ruto to Raila

DP questioned how Odinga would fight corruption yet claiming his campaigns were being financed by proceeds of graft.

20 hours ago

BBI

Supreme Court dismembers BBI due to President Kenyatta’s involvement, new constituencies  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – The Supreme Court has sounded the death knell for the constitutional amendment process popularly referred to as the Building...

20 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta did not initiate BBI process though it is within his right – Justice Njoki Ndung’u

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31- Lady Justice Njoki Ndung’u on Thursday stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta did not initiate the constitutional amendments process, through the...

22 hours ago