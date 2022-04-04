Kenyan Ambassador to Qatar Ahenda has died

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 4 – Kenyan Ambassador to Qatar Paddy Ahenda has died under unclear circumstances.

According to his brother, Patrick Ahenda, the former Kasipul Kabondo MP died Sunday night in a hospital in Qatar.

Patrick explained that the wife of the deceased who is in Qatar will brief them on what could have led to the death.

“I talked to my brother recently and he was not sick,” he said.

The death of Ahenda comes in hot heels following the death of Kenyan Ambassador to Nigeria Wilfred Machage last month.