Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

World

Kenya To Host Inaugural Marathon On Nairobi Expressway

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 22 – Kenya’s top athletes and ordinary citizens will get a chance to run on the Chinese-built Nairobi Expressway when the east African nation’s capital hosts its inaugural marathon, organizers said on Thursday.

The Nairobi City Marathon organized by Kenya’s Ministry of Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund will be held on May 8 ahead of the official opening of the 27km road.

“Nairobi City invites all runners to the first edition of the Nairobi City Marathon on May 8 in the corridors of the Nairobi Expressway. Be among the first to run on the new Nairobi Expressway with a top view of the metropolis,” said the organizers in a notice.

The marathon will feature 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km races.

According to the Kenya National Highways Authority, the Chinese contractor is currently doing final touches on the road ahead of its launch by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The road is expected to cut travel time from the south to west of Nairobi to about 20 minutes from two hours.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

PICTURE STORY:  Raila, Kalonzo to unveil Azimio candidates for Nairobi County seats

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – Azimio principals Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka are set to unveiling of candidates who will contest for top elective...

10 mins ago

Kenya

Agnes Kagure to vie for Nairobi Governor’s seat as an independent candidate 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Business woman Agnes Kagure will now be vying for the Nairobi Governor’s seat as an independent candidate. Kagure’s move...

25 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Jaguar cries foul after losing UDA nomination ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar has protested over the issuance of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA)...

46 mins ago

Kenya

Wanyonyi to deputize Igathe in Nairobi Governor’s contest after State house deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi has agreed to step down in favor of Jubilee’s Polycarp Igathe in the...

58 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Simon Mbugua handed UDA’s nomination ticket for Starehe

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22 – East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Simon Mbugua has been issued United Democratic Alliance (UDA) provisional ticket for the Starehe...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Cherargei to be charged for failure to appear in Hate Speech case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei is expected in court this morning to face charges of failing to appear in an...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Why nominations are a headache to any political party

The party primaries have certainly lived up to their billing as tipping points for the major political parties. All the major political parties are...

3 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC advertises 418,192 posts for temporary staff ahead of Aug Elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is seeking to hire 418,192 temporary workers ahead of the August 9,...

3 hours ago