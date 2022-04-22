Kenya To Host Inaugural Marathon On Nairobi Expressway

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 22 – Kenya’s top athletes and ordinary citizens will get a chance to run on the Chinese-built Nairobi Expressway when the east African nation’s capital hosts its inaugural marathon, organizers said on Thursday.

The Nairobi City Marathon organized by Kenya’s Ministry of Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund will be held on May 8 ahead of the official opening of the 27km road.

“Nairobi City invites all runners to the first edition of the Nairobi City Marathon on May 8 in the corridors of the Nairobi Expressway. Be among the first to run on the new Nairobi Expressway with a top view of the metropolis,” said the organizers in a notice.

The marathon will feature 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km races.

According to the Kenya National Highways Authority, the Chinese contractor is currently doing final touches on the road ahead of its launch by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The road is expected to cut travel time from the south to west of Nairobi to about 20 minutes from two hours.