Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
This is a collaborative study involving eight sites in Africa including Aga Khan University Hospital. /FILE

Capital Health

Kenya joins clinical trial on injectable ARVs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Last month, the first patient in Kenya was injected with antiretroviral medication after being enrolled in a study being conducted at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi. 

This is a collaborative study involving eight sites in Africa including Aga Khan University Hospital. The same trial is being carried out in other sites in Kenya as well as in Uganda and South Africa.

“Successful treatment of HIV leads to control of viral multiplication. This success relies on people taking their drugs regularly. The way someone takes their drugs may depend on several factors that include the number of drugs taken, the ease of swallowing them, the number of times they are taken, their taste, as well as the associated side effects among other factors,” said Prof Rena Shah, an infectious disease expert at the hospital who is leading the study.

Currently, most HIV drug regimens consist of 3 different drugs that need to be taken orally daily.

“This study is looking at using a different way of taking the HIV medicine, using injections of two medicines given once every two months. These injected medicines have worked well in previous studies done in the USA, Europe and South Africa but has not yet been evaluated in the rest of Africa,” added Prof Reena.

It is thought that taking medicine by injection will improve people’s lives because they no longer have to swallow medicines every day. It is also expected to deal with the risk of forgetting to swallow pills and may improve the success of the HIV treatment.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

How do you know you are duly registered? dial *106# – Chiloba

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Communications Authority Director General Ezra Chiloba says mobile operators will facilitate subscribers with a means of verifying whether they...

23 mins ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta, Tshisekedi to sign treaty of DRC accession to EAC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart Felix Tshisekedi will on Friday sign the Central...

32 mins ago

Kenya

NCIC to release lexicon words termed as hate speech

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) was on Friday set to release lexicon words termed as hate speech...

53 mins ago

Kenya

Azimio, UDA legislators differ over Sh3.3tn budget funding

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Members of Parliament drawn from Azimio and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have sharply differed on the Sh3.3 trillion...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Tax on vaping devices increased to make them less accessible to children

NAIROBI, Keny,a Apr 7 – National Treasury is now seeking to stamp its foot on the ever-increasing nicotine addiction by changing the taxation regime...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Judiciary, ODPP, EACC’s budget reviewed upwards in 2022-2023 financial year

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Criminal Justice system led by Judiciary are some of the gainers in the 2022-2023 financial budget presented in...

16 hours ago

Kenya

High Court in Nakuru allows men to have custody of children below 9 years

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 7 – The High Court in Nakuru has issued a landmark ruling allowing men to have custody of children below nine...

17 hours ago

August Elections

PICTURE STORY: Raila moves to quell disquiet in Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition Party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has moved to quell the murmuring among the constituent parties of the...

17 hours ago