Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The fire at the Waheen market in Hargeisa, Somaliland on Saturday/Mataan Yuusuf/AFP

Africa

Kenya expresses solidarity with Somaliland following devastating Hargeisa market fire

Somaliland officials estimate close to 2 billion dollars’ worth of assets were destroyed in the fire.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 3 — Kenya has expressed solidarity with Somaliland after a fire at Waheen market on Friday which is considered Hargeisa’s lifeblood.

The Ministry of foreign Affairs affirmed in a statement that Kenya shares common heritage and strong bonds of friendship with Somaliland, a de facto state in the Horn of Africa, led by President Muse Bihi Abdi.

“It is with deep regret that we have learnt of the tragic accident that occurred in Waheen market in Hargeisa on the night of 1st April 2022. The Government and the people of Kenya stand in solidarity with the people of Somaliland and extend sympathies to the victims and families of the injured,” MFA stated on Sunday.

The MFA said that they believe in the the resilience of the people of Hargeisa and believe in their strong will to overcome the tragedy and emerge stronger and better.

Kenya assured Somaliland of their unwavering support and cooperation as they rebuild the market

“We wish you well as you look forward to reconstruct and restore the lifeline of the people of Hargeisa,” the MFA said.

The African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development, Raila Odinga, also sent goodwill to President Muse’s government and called on the regional and global communities to work together to help rebuild the city.

“The scenes coming out of Hargeisa’s open market inferno that is the mainstay of their economy are gut-wrenching. My prayers go out to the people of Somaliland,” Odinga said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The cause of the blaze that tore through the market is yet be known. More than 20 people were injured following the inferno according to President Bihi.

Somaliland officials estimate close to 2 billion dollars’ worth of assets were destroyed in the fire.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Uhuru, 7 ministers in Nairobi’s Pipeline for a church service at AIC

The President's agenda at the service was not immediately known even as the size of his entourage raised eyebrows.

3 hours ago

Court Annexed Mediation

Kericho Law Courts join 23 other stations in nationwide roll out of Court Annexed Mediation

Launching the programme, Kericho Presiding Judge Justice Asenath Ongeri, said the mediation program is expected to aid speedy resolution of disputes and reduce the...

3 hours ago

County News

Motorists in Murang’a spend hours in queues as fuel shortage bites

The fuel shortage that is also being experienced in several other parts of the country has been attributed to low amounts of fuel imported...

3 hours ago

County News

Homa Bay sand transporters protest ‘harassment’ by police, revenue officials

The transporters held a protest over the issue on Friday accusing the officials of extortion and harassment claiming that the trend was threatening to...

4 hours ago

County News

Driving Schools Association urges restoration of NTSA portal as queries pile up

Services that have been halted by NTSA are; licensing of driving schools, renewal of driving school licenses, licensing of driving school instructors and renewal...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muslims ready to commence first Ramadhan free of COVID restrictions

This year’s Ramadhan will be the first without any curbs since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020.

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Jubilee wants Ruto held accountable for attack on Raila’s chopper

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and the Director of Elections Kanini Kega termed the incident as unfortunate warning that if not shunned it will...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chief Khadhi’s office says Ramadhan to commence on Sunday

The Chief Kadhi's Office made the statement amid indications that a section of adherents may begin observing Ramadhan on Saturday after Sheikh Jamaluddin Osman,...

1 day ago