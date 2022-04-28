Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
KDF soldiers stage mock procession ahead of Kibaki's funeral service, April 28, 2022

Kenya

KDF troops stage mock procession ahead of Kibaki funeral service

Published

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – Nairobi residents were treated to a rare spectacle when Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops brought traffic along the busy Uhuru Highway to a halt as they staged a mock military procession to Nyayo National Stadium where the State Funeral Service in honour of former President, the Late Mwai Kibaki will be conducted.

The troops who were drawn from the three military formations marched from State House Road into Kenyatta Avenue roundabout before heading towards Nyayo Stadium.

The procession which attracted curious on-lookers to line up along the various city roads is a rehearsal of what will happen on Friday morning as the soldiers will be transporting the body of former President Mwai Kibaki to the State Funeral Service where Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta will lead the country in celebrating the life of his predecessor and political mentor.

During the dry run, the troops were clad in their combat uniform as opposed to Friday when they will be wearing their ceremonial garb associated with their respective military formations.

It is the third time in the country’s history that the KDF is according full military and civilian honours to a national leader after Kibaki’s two predecessors, founding president Jomo Kenyatta in 1978 and Daniel Arap Moi in February 2020.

Since his death on Friday, the military has taken a central role in the funeral ceremonies, from securing the Lee Funeral Home where the former President’s body is being preserved, to the Parliament Buildings where he is lying in state.

Like it happened during the State Funeral of Retired President, the Late Daniel arap Moi, a gun carriage carrying the casket bearing the body of Kibaki is expected to depart from State House, Nairobi for the Nyayo National Stadium under a parade mounted by the three formations of the military.

The memorial is part of an elaborate sendoff plan announced by President Kenyatta on Friday last week when Kibaki passed on.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

 

 

In this article:, , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Police announce traffic disruptions during Kibaki funeral Service Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Motorists have been advised to avoid Aerodrome Road and a section of Uhuru Highway on Friday from 7.00am ahead...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Kibaki funeral service at Nyayo Stadium to start at 8.00am

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Kenyans are required to be seated at Nyayo stadium by 8.00am on Friday for the funeral service of Former...

1 day ago

Kenya

Kibaki’s body should be taken around Nyeri before burial, County Assembly Speaker Kaguchia says

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Nyeri County Assembly speaker says John Kaguchia says former President Mwai Kibaki’s body should be taken round several towns...

2 days ago

Kenya

PHOTOS: Preparations for Kibaki’s State Burial in Othaya

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Preparations for former President, the late Mwai Kibaki’s final mass, and resting place in Othaya are in top gear...

2 days ago

Kenya

Kibaki was not born great, he acquired greatness – Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26 – “Mwai Kibaki was not born great, he acquired greatness,” were the words of FORD Kenya leader Moses Wetangula as...

2 days ago

Kenya

I hid Kibaki in a store during the 1982 coup attempt, Musila recalls

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26 – Former Kitui Senator David Musila has recalled a time when he had to hide former President, the late Mwai...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

I will walk in Kibaki’s shoes and reclaim Nairobi’s lost glory – Igathe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Polycarp Igathe says he will walk in the footsteps of former President the late Mwai Kibaki...

2 days ago

Kenya

Samuel Gicheru, Kibaki look alike among mourners in parliament

Nairobi, Kenya, April 25- Samuel Njau Gicheru, a resident from Gatundu was among Kenyans hundreds of Kenyans who trooped to Parliament buildings to pay...

3 days ago