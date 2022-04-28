KDF troops stage mock procession ahead of Kibaki funeral service

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – Nairobi residents were treated to a rare spectacle when Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops brought traffic along the busy Uhuru Highway to a halt as they staged a mock military procession to Nyayo National Stadium where the State Funeral Service in honour of former President, the Late Mwai Kibaki will be conducted.

The troops who were drawn from the three military formations marched from State House Road into Kenyatta Avenue roundabout before heading towards Nyayo Stadium.

The procession which attracted curious on-lookers to line up along the various city roads is a rehearsal of what will happen on Friday morning as the soldiers will be transporting the body of former President Mwai Kibaki to the State Funeral Service where Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta will lead the country in celebrating the life of his predecessor and political mentor.

During the dry run, the troops were clad in their combat uniform as opposed to Friday when they will be wearing their ceremonial garb associated with their respective military formations.

It is the third time in the country’s history that the KDF is according full military and civilian honours to a national leader after Kibaki’s two predecessors, founding president Jomo Kenyatta in 1978 and Daniel Arap Moi in February 2020.

Since his death on Friday, the military has taken a central role in the funeral ceremonies, from securing the Lee Funeral Home where the former President’s body is being preserved, to the Parliament Buildings where he is lying in state.

Like it happened during the State Funeral of Retired President, the Late Daniel arap Moi, a gun carriage carrying the casket bearing the body of Kibaki is expected to depart from State House, Nairobi for the Nyayo National Stadium under a parade mounted by the three formations of the military.

The memorial is part of an elaborate sendoff plan announced by President Kenyatta on Friday last week when Kibaki passed on.