KDF received military vehicles and engineering equipment from the People's Republic of China (PRC) as Military Aid Gratis to the Kenya Army at Kahawa Garrison in Nairobi/KDF

Kenya

KDF receives military hardware from China

Deputy Army Commander and General Officer Commanding Eastern Command Major General Ayub Matiiri noted that the military aid gratis was a great milestone in supporting the KDF to sharpen its arrowhead.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 5 — Kenya has received a boost after China provided military vehicles and engineering equipment to the Kenya Army as Military Aid Gratis last week.

Speaking during the ceremony held at the Kahawa Garrison in Nairobi, Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa commended China for their support noting it marked an important milestone in the defence relation between the two countries.

CS Wamalwa said that the vehicles and engineering equipment will boost the capability of troops in the conduct of their mandate within and outside the confines of Kenyan borders.

“The capacity of a defence force in protection of the sovereignty of any nation lies with its personnel and equipment. Further, a highly motivated soldier coupled with the requisite tools of trade will endeavor to complete the assigned mission irrespective of the operating environment,” he said.

The Defence CS stated that that the support will enhance Kenya’s troops morale and boost its mission readiness.

“The Military Aid Gratis accorded to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) by the People’s Republic of China goes a long way to enhance the mission readiness of troops in execution of their mandate,” Wamalwa said.

The Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian who also graced the event said the longstanding friendship between Kenya and China has existed for centuries, thanking the leadership of both countries for the good working relationship.

“I am proud of the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries, including that of the military relations. We are committed to focusing on the China-Kenya relations so as to promote peace within the region,” Ambassador Zhou said.

During the ceremony, the Deputy Army Commander and General Officer Commanding Eastern Command Major General Ayub Matiiri noted that the military aid gratis was a great milestone in supporting the KDF to sharpen the arrowhead as per the Chief of Defence Forces Strategic Vision in enhancing KDF mission readiness.

The event was graced by a delegation from China, senior officers, officers and service members.

