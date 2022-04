NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The examination results of 441 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates have been cancelled due to various irregularities.

The announcement was made by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha who stated that there will be no mercy for those involved in the malpractices.

He indicated that the offenses included having mobile phones, access to unauthorized materials and impersonation.

More to follow…..