Kenya

KCAA suspends flights at Wilson Airport until 5pm

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) on Wednesday suspended flights at the Wilson Airport until 5pm.

Director General Gilbert Kibe while confirming this indicated that this was due to a military function that was taking place at the Langata Barracks.

“It is true, fights have been suspended at the Wilson Airport and this will last until 5.00pm today,” he told Capital FM News on telephone.

The closure has affected a number of flights especially those used by tourists visiting various parts of the country.

Wilson Airport is the main hub for light aircraft flying within Kenya and neighboring countries.

It is one of the busiest light aircraft airports in Africa.

The airport serves domestic and international traffic. It is used mostly by general aviation traffic.

