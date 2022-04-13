Kandara MP Alice Wahome welcomes President Kenyatta to Murang’a

MURANG’A, Kenya, Apr 13 – Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome has welcomed President Uhuru Kenyatta in his Murang’a visit on Thursday for a religious ceremony.



The president is set to grace an occasion by the African Independent Pentecostal Churches of Africa (AIPCA) at Gakarara Kandara Murang’a county.



The MP who is affiliated to DP William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, has downplayed reports of plans to have heckles on the president terming the reports as baseless and untrue.



Wahome said she will be there to personally receive the head of state as it is a great day for Kandara residents and the church faithfuls.



Speaking to the press at her office, Wahome said the security agents must ensure all security measures are put in place for the event to be a success.



Wahome acknowledged that the deputy president William Ruto had also been invited for the same event but might not turn up to avoid creating political tension.



The last time the president visited Kandara was on December 29 2019 during the funeral ceremony of the late Bildad Kagia.



The legislator said she will be seeking to engage the president on various projects that he promised to the residents during the burial but we’re never implemented.



Among them are the Sh500 million Bildad Kagia hospital, a medical training institute and several roads which he had promised during the visit.



Wahome who has been a critic of the president over his leadership and governance said there is no bad blood between them.



The visit comes at a time when some of Uhuru’s handlers are opposed to his visit in his backyard over claims that the ground is too hostile for him.