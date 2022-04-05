Kalonzo hints at single Azimio-One Kenya gubernatorial candidates in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hinted that the Azimio La Umoja-One-Kenya Political Party is mulling fielding a single candidate for the gubernatorial race in the cities of Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru. 

Speaking during a press conference, Musyoka stated that the coalition risks being disadvantaged if all the affiliate parties fielded their own respective candidates. 

He however noted that the elective seats in other regions will be competitive with all the parties allowed to field their own candidates.   

“We might give advantage to somebody else if all the parties’ field candidates, but these are matters of strategy and we are going to look into all this,” he said. 

The Nairobi gubernatorial race for instance has since attracted interest from different parties with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Jubilee Party and Wiper fronting their candidates for the coveted seat. 

According to Musyoka, former Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju will chair a committee of all the secretary generals drawn from the close to 20 parties which have subscribed to the coalition to come up with modalities on how the nomination exercise will be conducted. 

In the timeline of events released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the deadline for party primaries is April 22 where respective parties are expected to submit a list of candidates who will be contesting for various positions in the August polls. 

 Wiper Party is scheduled to hold its nominations for various seats beginning April 13 until April 20. 

“This time as a party we are actually saying, if you want to be nominated, you have to earn it. You just don’t sit there and reap from the sweat of others. Everybody must earn their nomination. There will be no favoritism of any kind so that we build here a movement that inspires confidence that you can belong to Wiper wherever you come from in the country you have equal access to the possibility of being nominated. We will be fair minded,” Kalonzo said. 

