Kakamega cop arrested after discovery of 55 rolls of bhang in his car

The narcotic substance was found hidden in a bag after police conducted a search on the suspect’s vehicle.
BRUHAN MAKONG

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 — A police officer was on Friday arrested for being in possession of 55 rolls of bhang in Kakamega County.

The narcotic substance was found hidden in a bag after police conducted a search on the suspect’s vehicle.

His arrest came after members of the public alerted police of a saloon car parked in the middle of the road at Shibuli trading center after the said vehicle stayed there for some time.

On arrival at the scene police said that they found an individual who appeared drunk before they ordered him to alight from the vehicle.

“On further questioning, it was established that the said officer is stationed at Shianda Police Station in Mumias East Subcounty,” a police report seen by Capital FM News read.

Police said that the suspect was arrested and escorted to Kakamega Police Station where he was booked in for the offence of being in possession of the narcotics.

His motor vehicle was detained at the station yard.

